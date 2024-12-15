AP Dhillon, Honey Singh, Jazzy B set Delhi stage on fire

AP Dhillon set the stage on fire during his ‘The Brownprint Tour’ concert in New Delhi on Saturday evening, delivering an unforgettable performance that had fans on their feet.

The Punjabi singer’s high-energy set was a treat for the thousands in attendance, but the night took an unexpected turn when some surprise guests joined him on stage, making it a truly memorable event.

Fans were in for a special treat as Honey Singh, Jazzy B, and Shinda Kahlon appeared alongside AP Dhillon, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Jazzy B kicked things off with his iconic hit “Dil Luteya,” while Honey Singh added his signature flair with the track “Millionaire,” which recently featured in the Hindi dub of the popular show ‘Suits’. The trio then teamed up with Dhillon to perform “Dil Luteya,” creating a moment that had the audience singing along in full force.

Dhillon, who was the star of the show, opened his set with crowd favorites like “Excuses,” “Brown Munde,” “Summer High,” and “Dil Nu.” He also performed tracks from his latest EP, including “Bora Bora” and “Old Money,” alongside Shinda Kahlon.

But the real highlight of the evening came when Dhillon asked the crowd, “Delhi, are you having fun? Make some noise!” The audience erupted with cheers and applause, creating an electric atmosphere.

The concert wasn’t the only exciting event on Dhillon’s tour. Just the week before, fans in Mumbai were treated to a soulful performance, with Bollywood star Malaika Arora making a surprise appearance on stage. The two shared a warm hug and even danced together, sparking a flurry of excitement among fans.

Dhillon’s India tour, which began earlier this year, will wrap up in Chandigarh on December 21. The artist expressed his enthusiasm for the tour, sharing on Instagram, “I’ve been waiting to go back to where it all started… To the fans who have made me who I am. INDIA LET’S GO!”

This marks Dhillon’s second tour in India, following his successful debut in 2021, and it’s clear the love from his Indian fans continues to fuel his passion for performing.