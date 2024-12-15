Varun Dhawan meets Amit Shah, promotes ‘Baby John’ in Delhi

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is making waves as he promotes his upcoming film ‘Baby John’, and his recent trip to Delhi has added a new chapter to his promotional journey. During his visit to the National Capital, Varun Dhawan had the opportunity to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a moment he described as an “absolute pleasure.”

Varun shared a picture with the prominent political figure on Instagram, where both can be seen smiling at the camera.

The actor humorously captioned the image, writing, “Inke Saamne Toh Hum Sab ‘Baby’ Hai,” referring to Amit Shah’s stature in Indian politics.

In addition to the photo, Varun Dhawan expressed his gratitude for the chance to meet the Honorable Home Minister Amit Shah.

“It was an absolute pleasure to meet the Honorable Home Minister Amit Shah ji in Delhi,” he said.

The encounter also led to an intriguing conversation between Varun and Amit Shah. The actor asked the minister an interesting question: “What’s the biggest difference between Ram and Ravan?”

Amit Shah responded thoughtfully, highlighting that the core difference between the two figures lies in their approach to dharma, or duty. According to Shah, Ram’s actions were always guided by a sense of responsibility, while Ravan, in contrast, was driven by self-interest.

While in Delhi, Varun also had a lighthearted moment with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. In an Instagram post, Honey Singh shared a picture of himself dressed warmly in a black overcoat, while Varun, unfazed by the chilly weather, sported a white half-sleeve T-shirt with “Baby John” written on it.

The rapper captioned the post, “My lil brother @varundvn doing nain mattaka in west delhi!! BABY JOHN IS COMING keep it locked #yoyohoneysingh #varundhawan #babyjohn.”

‘Baby John’, an action-packed thriller, on direction of Kalees and is a Hindi adaptation of the 2016 Tamil film ‘Theri’ by Atlee. Varun Dhawan plays the title role of DCP Satya Verma, also known as Baby John, a police officer who fakes his death to start a new life with his daughter in Kerala after a personal tragedy.

However, his peaceful existence disrupts when his past resurfaces, and his arch-nemesis, a politician named Babbar Sher, discovers that he is still alive. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna, and Jackie Shroff, and is ready for release on December 25.

Before his Delhi trip, Varun visited Jaipur to promote ‘Baby John’, where he immersed himself in the local culture. He shared a series of photos on Instagram, including one where he wore a traditional Rajasthani pagdi and savored the authentic Rajasthani thali. Varun also indulged in local street food, including dal bati and vada pav, which he shared with his followers.