Yo Yo Honey Singh drops new track ‘Maniac’ featuring Esha Gupta

Indian rap sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh is back in the spotlight with his latest song, ‘Maniac’, from his album ‘Glory’. Known for delivering chart-topping hits, the singer-producer has once again captured fans’ attention with this electrifying track.

The music video, released under T-Series and Bhushan Kumar’s banner, features Bollywood actress Esha Gupta, adding glamour to the high-energy visuals. A standout element in the song is a Bhojpuri verse, sung by Ragini Vishwakarma, bringing a unique regional touch to the composition.

Honey Singh, who revolutionized the Indian music industry with tracks like ‘Brown Rang’, ‘Angrezi Beat’, and ‘Blue Eyes’, has been making waves once again. After battling personal struggles, including mental health challenges, he’s returned stronger than ever.

His latest releases signal a fresh phase in his career, with ‘Maniac’ adding to his growing list of hits.

In addition to dropping new music, Singh is also gearing up for an extensive concert tour across India. His upcoming performance in Mumbai this Saturday marks the beginning of a 10-city musical journey, covering major destinations like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

Beyond the music, Honey Singh recently opened up about his life in a Netflix documentary, directed by Mozez Singh and produced by Sikhya Entertainment. The film offers an intimate look at his rise to fame, the controversies he faced, and his eventual return to the industry. It’s an unfiltered account of the man behind the headlines, shedding light on the highs and lows of his career.

Singh’s influence on Indian music is undeniable. He burst onto the scene with his Punjabi album ‘International Villager’ in 2011, featuring the hit song ‘Gabru’, which topped the BBC Asian charts. Over the years, he collaborated with stars like Diljit Dosanjh (‘Lak 28 Kudi Da’) and broke records by becoming one of Bollywood’s highest-paid music artists. His party anthems, including ‘High Heels’ and ‘Dope Shope’, became instant hits, dominating playlists across the country.