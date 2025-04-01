Tamannaah Bhatia joins Honey Singh for a special track in ‘Raid 2’: Report

After his groundbreaking performance in ‘Raid,’ Ajay Devgn is returning as the fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik for his 75th Raid. ‘Raid 2’ is all set to be bigger and more nail-biting than the original hit as the stakes hit an all-new high. Following the success of the first film, Devgn’s character is now tasked to carry out a whopping 4,200 crore raid. Following the release of the riveting teaser, a new report suggests a thrilling track. As per the report, Tamannaah Bhatia is teaming up with Yo Yo Honey Singh for a special track.

Recently, the makers of ‘Raid 2’ dropped an intense teaser promising a generous dosage of thrill, suspense, and drama. As Ajay Devgn’s Amay Patnaik rolls up his sleeves for another daunting task, he faces the corrupt and powerful politician, Dada Bhai, played by Ritesh Deshmukh. The chilling tension between the officer and the politician elevates the anticipation meter of the awaited release.

Now, PeepingMoon has released a report stating that Tamannaah Bhatia is once again going to set screens ablaze following ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from ‘Stree 2.’ As per the report, Tamannaah Bhatia has signed an electric dance track alongside rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. For the track, she will reunite with choreographer Vijay Ganguly, credited with her hit ‘Aaj Ki Raat.’ Reportedly, the track is set to be filmed over two days this week at a Mumbai studio. Moreover, as per conventional songs, the collab will not feature as part of the film. On the other hand, it is going to be the end-credits sequence. For the track, Tamannaah Bhatia and Ajay Devgn will not share the screen.

Kumar Gupta has directed ‘Raid 2’ while Ritesh Shah, Karan Vyas, and Jaideep Yadav have collaborated on the high-stakes script. The film also features Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Amit Sial, and Yashpal Sharma. Moreover, Saurabh Shukla will reprise his role as Tauji. Panorama Studios and T-Series have bankrolled the title.

Meanwhile, the original ‘Raid,’ released in 2018, was based on a real-life income tax raid from the 1980s. The title starred Ajay Devgn, Saurabh Shukla, and Ileana D’Cruz in key roles.

‘Raid 2’ hits theatres on May 1.