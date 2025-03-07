Neetu Chandra files PIL against Honey Singh’s ‘Maniac’: “Sexualises women, normalises vulgarity”

Actor Neetu Chandra is making headlines for calling out rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh’s latest track ‘Maniac’, accusing the song of promoting vulgarity and disrespecting women.

The Bollywood actor has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Patna High Court, demanding changes to the song’s lyrics.

Known for her performances in ‘Garam Masala’ and ‘Traffic Signal’, Chandra isn’t holding back. In her petition, she has slammed the song for “overt sexualisation” and portraying women as mere “sex objects” — a stereotype the entertainment industry has long received criticism for.

But what has really struck a nerve is the use of Bhojpuri language in the track. Chandra, who has produced acclaimed Bhojpuri and Maithili films, believes the song normalises vulgarity in a language close to her roots. She argues that such songs “throw women’s empowerment out of the window” while influencing the youth of Bihar.

In an interview with India TV, the actor explained how such music affects the daily lives of women.

“These vulgar Bhojpuri and Hindi songs are making it difficult for girls and women to even walk on the streets in Bihar. They’re forced to walk with their heads down. Many women can’t even watch TV comfortably at home with their families because of these songs,” she said.

Neetu Chandra didn’t stop there. She questioned why the government can ban liquor to protect women from domestic violence but hasn’t taken action against songs that demean them.

“If a government can ban liquor to protect women, why can’t they ban vulgar songs that affect young girls and society at large?” she asked.

The PIL names Honey Singh — whose real name is Hirdesh Singh — along with lyricist Leo Grewal and Bhojpuri singers Ragini Vishwakarma and Arjun Ajanabi as respondents. The actor is urging the court to intervene and amend the lyrics of the song.

The case is likely to have a hearing in March.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has often courted controversy for his provocative lyrics, but this legal battle might just reignite the long-standing debate around misogyny in music.