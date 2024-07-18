Aoora set to perform at All India K-Pop contest 2024

Renowned K-pop sensation Aoora is gearing up to grace the regional stage of the All India K-Pop Contest 2024, scheduled for July 27 in Bengaluru. This highly anticipated event, organized by the Korean Cultural Centre India, marks its 14th edition this year, drawing K-pop enthusiasts from across the nation.

The journey to this stage began with the initial preliminary round held from May 17 to June 28, where participants submitted their performance videos online. Now, after careful deliberation, winners from each region will progress to the semifinals slated for October 19 in New Delhi, with the grand finale set for November 23 in the capital.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by AOORA (아우라) (@aoora69)

The allure of K-pop has captivated fans globally, and India is no exception, with over 300 participants expected to showcase their talent during the regional rounds. Following Bengaluru, the competition will travel to Kohima, Kolkata, Itanagar, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, and Lucknow, each city hosting its own vibrant event to discover the next K-pop stars from India.

Aoora, known for his dynamic performances and charisma, gained additional recognition through his appearance as a wild card contestant on ‘Bigg Boss 17’. His presence at the Bengaluru event promises to electrify the audience and inspire aspiring performers.

Winners of the grand finale will earn a coveted opportunity to visit Korea, highlighting the cultural exchange fostered by events like the All India K-Pop Contest. As excitement builds and preparations intensify, all eyes are on Bengaluru for a memorable kickoff to this year’s exhilarating competition.

Stay tuned as Aoora and other talented performers take center stage, celebrating the vibrant fusion of music, culture, and talent at the All India K-Pop Contest 2024.