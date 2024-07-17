BTS star Jimin drops teaser for solo Album ‘MUSE’, sending ARMY into a frenzy

BTS star Jimin has been keeping his fandom on their toes. Following the success of the superhit pre-release track “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band,” which announced his upcoming solo album MUSE, we now have a special teaser. MUSE is slated for release on July 19, and the hotshot singer has dropped a sneak peek, sending his fandom, known as ARMY, into a frenzy.

Surprising fans, BTS’s label BigHit Music has released a teaser featuring the K-pop idol looking dapper in a grey tee paired with a leather jacket and baggy pants. The singer takes on the role of a flâneur as he strolls through lonely streets at night while tantalizing music plays in the background. The buildings on the streets showcase titles like “Slow Dance,” “Closer,” and “Bliss” from his upcoming album as neon signs.

With his melodious voice, suave moves, and captivating performances, Jimin has made a lasting impact as a solo artist within BTS, delivering chart-topping hits like “Lie,” “Serendipity,” and “Filter.” Since joining BTS in 2013, Jimin has solidified his status as a solo sensation, earning widespread recognition and acclaim for his skill and dedication to his craft.

His solo album ‘Face’ achieved remarkable success, topping charts in South Korea, Japan, and the United States, with the track “Like Crazy” reaching the top spot on the US Billboard Hot 100, making him the highest-charting Korean soloist in history on both the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 at that time. His upcoming album ‘MUSE is ready to encapsulate his professional growth and showcase his versatility.

Recently, Jimin also dominated the U.K. iTunes charts on July 14, with his track “Filter” claiming the top spot. On July 15, his latest track, “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band,” topped the U.S. Digital Song Sales Chart. With both achievements, the singer has reached significant milestones. Upon its release, the preview track topped the iTunes charts in 108 countries within 24 hours, marking it a global hit.

Over the years, Jimin of BTS has established himself as a global star, captivating music enthusiasts with his versatility and talent.

He is also ready to star alongside bandmate Jungkook in the travel adventure show ‘Are You Sure?’ Beyond music, Jimin has become a fashion icon, serving as a global ambassador for luxury brands such as Dior and Tiffany & Co., showcasing his global appeal.