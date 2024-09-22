Anushka Sen honored for strengthening India-Korea ties

In a milestone for young actress Anushka Sen, her efforts to bolster the relationship between India and Korea have received formal acknowledgement with a prestigious award. Sen received this honor from Mr. Hyun Woo Kim, CEO of the Seoul Business Agency (SBA), during a recent ceremony.

Excited about the recognition, she shared her gratitude on social media. She wrote, “I am honoured to receive the award… My dream of working in KDrama, being appointed as the Brand Ambassador of Korea Tourism Organisation, and now being recognized for my contributions will definitely motivate me to do more.”

Anushka has recently made waves not only for her accomplishments but also for her visibility in Korea, where they featured her on billboards. Currently, she is enjoying the success of her latest film, “Dil Dosti Dilemma,” while gearing up for an international project titled “Asia.”

Her journey in the entertainment industry began in 2009 as a child actor in Zee TV’s “Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli.” That same year, she debuted in music with the video “Humko hai Aasha.” By 2012, she captured audiences’ hearts as Meher in Sab TV’s “Baalveer,” which significantly raised her profile.

Over the years, Anushka Sen has showcased her versatility across various mediums. Her film credits include “Crazy Cukkad Family,” while her television appearances span popular series like “Internet Wala Love” and “Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev.” In the acclaimed period drama “Khoob Ladi Mardaani – Jhansi Ki Rani,” she portrayed the historical figure Rani Lakshmi Bai, further solidifying her place in the industry.

In 2020, she joined the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi 11” as the youngest contestant, but eliminated after seven weeks.