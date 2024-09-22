Barkha Singh takes the spotlight with viral Instagram feature

Actor Barkha Singh with her charm and quick wit has recently earned her a global spotlight, as Instagram featured her on its official handle.

With a staggering 676 million followers, Instagram’s global platform is not easy to land on, but Barkha’s humorous and relatable content has made her stand out. The social media giant shared one of her reels, catching the attention of fans worldwide.

The post, shared with the caption, “Caution: Running on autopilot for long hours has side effects,” highlighted her ability to blend humor with everyday situations, striking a chord with viewers. It was tagged with #InTheMoment and credited to Barkha’s Instagram handle, @barkhasingh0308.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instagram (@instagram)

Barkha Singh has been a digital sensation for a while, amassing a loyal fan base through her authentic content and witty presence on social media.

However, her talents extend far beyond Instagram. Starting her career as a child artist, Barkha first won hearts playing a younger version of Kareena Kapoor’s character in ‘Mujhse Dosti Karoge’. Since then, she has grown into a prominent figure in both television and web series.

Her acting career has seen a steady rise, with memorable roles in shows like MTV India’s ‘Girls on Top’ where she portrayed Gia Sen, and ‘MTV Fanaah’, where she played Vedika. Fans may also recognize her from her appearances in ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’ and ‘Bhagyalaxmi’ on &TV, where she played Surbhi Varun Shukla. Barkha’s versatility shines in her web series work, such as the popular ‘Please Find Attached’, ‘Work Life Balance’, ‘Engineering Girls’, and Netflix’s ‘Masaba Masaba’ (Season 2).

Barkha’s latest projects continue to elevate her status. She has recently announced her upcoming series ‘Lafangey’ with Amazon miniTV. Additionally, her YouTube channel, which she launched in 2018, features travel and fashion vlogs that further showcase her engaging personality.