The much-awaited Anurag Basu’s untitled film featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, and Pankaj Tripathi has been named Ludo.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Taran took to his official handle to share a first look poster of the film and wrote, “Titled finalized… Anurag Basu’s next film – starring #AbhishekBachchan, #RajkummarRao,#AdityaRoyKapur, #PankajTripathi, #FatimaSanaShaikh and #SanyaMalhotra – is titled #Ludo… TSeries and Anurag Basu Productions presentation… 24 April 2020 release.”

In the poster, all actors are seen lying on various platforms( beds, tables, etc)in some contemplative mood.

While Abhishek is seen lying on a floored mattress with a young girl on a small cot above, Rajkummar Rao is seen atop a table playing what looks like a mouth organ.

In another part, Sanya and Aditya Roy Kapur are seen lying on a bed looking at each other.

The poster bears a single tagline that reads, “A film by Anurag Basu.”

Anurag Basu also shared the poster of his upcoming film on Twitter and wrote, “Let’s Play #Ludo….24th April 2020.”

Ludo was earlier supposed to release on 13 March, reported Firstpost.

The story of the film revolves around four different people and the unavoidable realities of everyday life. It is set in a quintessential Indian metropolitan and is akin to Basu’s 2007 hit film, Life In A…Metro.

Abhishek Bachchan has been sharing glimpses from the Basu world on his Instagram handle.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who plays the female lead opposite Rajkummar Rao, told Mid Day that she was so excited to work with Anurag Basu that she did not care what his script was about.

“There are some directors whose worlds you simply wish to be part of,” added the Dangal star.

Ludo is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu, Divya Khosla Kumar, Taani Somarita Basu and Krishan Kumar.

The film is slated to release on 24 April 2020.