Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) received the Rajat Kamal Award for producing the best promotional Film at the 68th National Film Awards (Non-Feature) from the Hon’ble President of India Droupadi Murmu on September 30th, 2022 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The film called “Surmounting Challenges” covers Phase-III engineering challenges faced by the DMRC and was directed by Mr. Satish Pandey.