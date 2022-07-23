Bhushan Kumar wins National Film Award for Toolsidas Junior & Tanhaji

Bhushan Kumar’s films- Toolsidas Junior, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Saina won National Film awards! Toolsidas Junior won the award for Best Feature Film Hindi and the child actor Varun Buddhadeb gets special jury mention too, for Saina, Manoj Muntashir bagged the award for Best Lyrics and Tanhaji : The Unsung Warrior was bestowed with the best popular film providing wholesome entertainment along with Ajay Devgn winning Best Actor(shared) and the Best Costume Designer award which was conceptualized by Nachiket Barve & Mahesh Sherla.

The films were all visual spectacles with powerful storylines, exceptional performances, and par excellence direction. Tanhaji : The Unsung Warrior was a blockbuster hit and the VFX of their magnum opus was par excellence.

Beaming with joy on this significant win and a hattrick at the prestigious award show, Bhushan Kumar shares, “This is definitely a moment of pride and honor for the entire team of T-Series. It is a surreal feeling and I’m grateful to everyone who has blessed us with immense love for these films. The hard work, sweat, and tears that have gone into each of these projects have been realized, and winning at a prestigious award show such as this, for not only one but for three of our films is a momentous occasion that I will cherish for the rest of my life. A big thank you to all the teams, the dynamic directors, and the powerful performers of each of these films!”

It’s a mammoth win for Bhushan Kumar and with this hattrick, we can only expect him to reach greater heights in the world of entertainment.