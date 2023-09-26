Waheeda Rehman bags Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Award

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, on Tuesday, announced that veteran actress Waheeda Rehman will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for 2021.

He said Ms. Rehman has been critically acclaimed for her roles in Hindi films, prominent among them, Pyaasa, Kaagaz ke Phool, Chaudhavi Ka Chand, Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Guide, Khamoshi and several others.

On her acting prowess, the minister said that “in her career spanning over five decades, she has essayed her roles with extreme finesse, leading to a National Film Award for her role as a clanswoman in the film Reshma and Shera. A Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, Waheeda ji has exemplified dedication, commitment and the strength of a Bharatiya Nari who can achieve the highest level of professional excellence with her hard work.”

Noting that the award to the veteran actress comes close to the heels of the passing of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, the Minister has stated that “At a time when the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has been passed by Parliament, her being awarded this lifetime achievement award is a fitting tribute to one of the leading ladies of Indian Cinema and one who has dedicated her life after films to philanthropy and the greater good of society.”

The award will be presented during the 69th National Film Awards ceremony. The following members were part of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee: Asha Parekh, Chiranjeevi, Paresh Rawal, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Shekhar Kapur

Over the years, the veteran actress achieved what very few actresses of her time could. With her acting prowess, Waheeda Rehman went on to win a plethora of awards. She won the Filmfare Best Actress Award for her roles in Guide (1965) and Neel Kamal (1968).

The actress also won the National Award for Best Actress (1971) and was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 1972, later receiving the Padma Bhushan in 2011. Waheeda Rehman has worked in more than 90 films, in a career spanning over five decades and has received significant critical acclaim.

Congratulating the actress on the award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “Delighted that Waheeda Rehman Ji has been honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award. Her journey in Indian cinema has left an indelible mark. A beacon of talent, dedication and grace, she embodies the best of our cinematic heritage. Congratulations to her.”