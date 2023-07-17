Anil Kapoor’s dig at Akshay Kumar in Kapil Sharma show? says ‘Woh paise lete hain aur main’

The cast of The Night Manager will appear in the season finale of The Kapil Sharma Show. Now, Sony Entertainment Television has issued a teaser on social media in advance of this week’s release of the entire programme.

Anil Kapoor, along with co-stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, and Aditya Roy Kapur, had a blast on the show in the most recent viral video. Even Kapil Sharma was speechless when Anil made a subtle remark about Akshay Kumar in the teaser.

Anil Kapoor was teased by Kapil that he last appeared on the show in 2022 to promote JugJugg Jeeyo in the opening of the promo. It also occurred to be the show’s finale at that time. He is now returned to promote The Night Manager Part 2 for the series’ conclusion.

“Aap finale ke shaukeen hain ya aapko dusron ka kaam bandh karane maza aata hai?” asks Kapil. You enjoy attending finales or watching people lose their jobs. Anil responded by making fun of actor Akshay Kumar, saying, “Akshay saab toh shuru karwate hain right? “Woh paise lete hain, main free karta hoon” (Akshay Kumar appears at the beginning of the season, isn’t that right? I do it for free, whereas he charges.

Interestingly enough, Anil’s clever retort rendered Kapil Sharma dumbfounded.

In the same episode, Kapil said, “Bacchon main Doraemon ka Nobita bohut famous hai,” which caused Sobhita to blush. Although Nobita is well-known among children, Sobhita is more well-known among teenagers and young adults.

For those who are unaware, The Night Manager’s second and last installment debuted on Disney+ Hotstar on June 30.

The Kapil Sharma Show ends because India’s Got Talent’s fresh season will take over the time slot. The show will welcome back Badshah, Kirron Kher, and Shilpa Shetty as judges.