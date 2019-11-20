If you were to ask actor Angad Bedi about his growing up years, he’d tell you about his disciplined teenage years as an athlete.

Angad still has the life approach of a sportsman, something that he can put to good use now that he is playing challenging parts like the one in Inside Edge in which he plays ace cricketer Arvind Vashisth.

When the actor was posed with the script of Inside Edge 2, he knew that his knowledge of cricket was to be broadened and brushed up.

While going back to basics and taking coaching for it all, Angad knew that he had to go back to his guru and first teacher – his father, the iconic cricketer Bishen Singh Bedi.

Angad shared some childhood memories, “I remember my childhood was largely on the cricket field and there is no-one who knows every move of mine and every beat of my game process like dad. So no matter who comes on board to coach me, they won’t know me as well as my father. We went back to our gruelling sessions starting as early as 4.30 am after which I used to go back to the ground for practice sessions. After my training, we’d play a game stretching over a few overs.”

“Dad has always been extremely supportive of my dream. When at 17, I announced my decision to leave cricket, he was heartbroken but never let that pull me down from living my dreams. Now when I went back to him for help, he was forthcoming as always. The taskmaster that he is, he ensured that I knew every tough shot like the back of my hand. I have to say I have been able to surprise myself and attribute this performance to Dad. His work makes me look this good,” Angad added about his prep work for the upcoming show.

Inside Edge is a web series based on a fictional T20 cricket team, Mumbai Mavericks that plays in the Power-Play League( based on the Indian Premier League).

The first season premiered in 2017 on Amazon Prime and was nominated for Best Drama series at the 46th International Emmy Awards.

The second season is slated to release on 6 December 2019, and will see the return of cast members like Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tanuj Virwani and Angad Bedi.