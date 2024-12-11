Andrew Garfield is all praises for Shraddha Kapoor; wants to binge Zoya Akhtar films

Spider-man Andrew Garfield and Bollywood’s own Stree, Shraddha Kapoor broke the internet after they posed together at the Red Sea International Film Festival. The duo met on the red carpet and had a brief conversation. Since then, photos of them have gone viral on the internet and users are in awe. From crossover references to endearing posts, fans can’t get over their meeting. Now, Andrew Garfield opens up on meeting the B-town diva and he is all praises. Moreover, he recently met ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar during the Marrakech International Film Festival. Talking about it, the actor has revealed that he wants to watch her films.

During his conversation with Pinkvilla, ‘The Social Network’ star reflected on his meeting with Shraddha. He said, “We had a lovely, very brief meeting at the red carpet. She seems very, very lovely and kind and gentle.” Moreover, he also shared his admiration for Zoya Akhtar. Andrew and Zoya were jury members at the Marrakech International Film Festival. Talking about it, Andrew said, “I was on the jury in Marrakech with Zoya Akhtar, who I really love. And I am very, very excited to see her films. I haven’t seen any of her films.”

He added, “We were talking about American cinema, British cinema, and Indian cinema, and we were bonding over our mutual love for RRR because that was a recent Indian film that’s obviously kind of broken through to the West.” SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ become a global sensation upon release. The ensemble film bagged the Oscar for Best Original Song for ‘Nattu Nattu.’

Elaborating further, Andrew Garfield said, “I think when moments like that happen, it is like a tiger breaking through the cinema screen or something; it is something very exciting and awakening about that when you’re suddenly introduced to a whole new culture of filmmaking. So, yeah, I am very, very excited.”

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor’s last was the blockbuster ‘Stree 2’ which emerged as a record-breaker. Meanwhile, Andrew is gearing up for ‘We Live in Time’ with Florence Pugh.