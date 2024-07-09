Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant haldi ceremony: Here’s who attended

The highly anticipated wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have commenced with splendor and heartfelt gestures, starting with a star-studded Haldi ceremony held at the Ambani family’s iconic Antilia residence in Mumbai.

The festivities began in earnest with an exuberant sangeet ceremony, before the Haldi ceremony, that featured a mesmerizing performance by international pop sensation Justin Bieber. Among the esteemed guests were prominent figures from Bollywood including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor, among others, lending their star power to the occasion.

Prior to their own celebrations, Mukesh and Nita Ambani organized a mass wedding for underprivileged couples on July 2nd at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

Following this, on July 3rd, the Ambanis observed the traditional Gujarati Mameru ceremony, a heartfelt ritual where the bride’s maternal uncle visits her with sweets and gifts, adding a personal touch to the pre-wedding customs.

The wedding proceedings have meticulous planning, adhering to Hindu Vedic traditions, promising a harmonious blend of opulence and spiritual significance. The main ceremonies will commence on July 12th with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, inviting guests to embrace the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire and immerse themselves in the celebratory atmosphere.

This will be followed on July 13th by Shubh Aashirwad, a ceremony marking blessings and well-wishes for the newlyweds. The grand finale, Mangal Utsav, a wedding reception, is taking place on July 14th, promising a spectacular conclusion to the festivities.

Amidst these celebratory events, the Ambani family also hosted a memorable Sangeet Ceremony on July 5th, which saw a constellation of celebrities and personalities coming together to commemorate the joyous occasion.