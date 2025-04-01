Anant Ambani rescues 250 chickens on his 140 km spiritual trek to Dwarka

Anant Ambani, the youngest heir of the Reliance empire, made headlines for an unexpected act of kindness after spotting a truck carrying 250 chickens to slaughter, he stopped the vehicle, spoke to the owner, and bought them all—sending them to Vantara, an animal welfare center backed by the Ambanis.

An X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “250 chickens. Packed in a vehicle. Likely to be slaughtered. But then, Anant Ambani steps in. He spots the truck. Stops it. Talks to the owner. Pays the price. BUYS all chickens. Sends them for care in VANTARA. He is on his way to Dwarka for his 30th birthday.”

This viral moment was just a glimpse into a larger personal and spiritual journey. In celebration of his 30th birthday, Anant embarked on a 140-km-long padyatra (pilgrimage) from Jamnagar to the Dwarkadhish temple. Walking nearly 20 km a day, he has embraced simplicity and devotion, choosing to make this journey on foot instead of the luxury his family is accustomed to.

Anant started his journey on March 28, 2025, at 3:45 AM, opting for the early morning to mark an auspicious beginning. Reports suggest that he prefers walking at night, avoiding traffic and minimizing inconvenience to the public.

Dressed in a plain blue kurta, he has been seen chanting prayers along the way, accompanied by his security personnel. Videos of his padyatra have gone viral, fueling speculation about the reason behind this commitment.

While many believe it’s an oath he took, the Ambani family has not made any official statement regarding it.

This journey comes just months after Anant’s lavish wedding to Radhika Merchant, which was one of the most extravagant events of the year. The wedding festivities, held from July 12 to July 30, 2024, saw the presence of global business leaders, Bollywood stars, and dignitaries.