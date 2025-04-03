After Anant’s padyatra in Dwarka, Akash Ambani seeks blessings at Tirupati

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) Chairman Akash Ambani visited the sacred Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, also known as Tirumala or Tirupati Balaji Temple, in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Draped in a mel vastram and pachcha kattu, Ambani visited the temple, actively participating in the seva and fulfilling his vows with devotion.

After seeking divine blessings, he visited the Gaushala in Tirumala and offered special prayers for the cows.

After receiving Srivari Theertha Prasadam and a silk shawl from temple officials, he interacted with the locals. Later, Vedic scholars blessed him with Veda Ashirvachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani, Director on the Board of Jio Platforms Limited and Akash’s brother, is undertaking a sacred pilgrimage from Jamnagar to the Dwarkadhish Temple. Encouraging the youth to have faith in Lord Dwarkadhish, he emphasized that remembering God helps overcome life’s challenges. His journey is going to conclude in the coming days.

Videos of his journey have taken the internet by storm, capturing his determination as he walks with purpose. While speculation runs high about his motives, many believe he is fulfilling a vow.

However, the Ambani family has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

A recent video circulating online shows him stopping a truck carrying 250 chickens for slaughter. After speaking with the owner, he purchased them all and ensured their safe transfer to Vantara, an animal welfare center supported by the Ambanis.

The Ambani family is known for their deep-rooted faith in Hindu traditions. Earlier this year, Mukesh Ambani, along with his family, attended the Mahakumbh and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. He was joined by his sons Akash and Anant, daughters-in-law Shloka and Radhika, and his mother, Kokilaben Ambani.