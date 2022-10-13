All of major events of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

After enthralling fans with seven fantastical episodes, ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ is all set to unveil many mysteries with its season finale episode which will this Friday, October 14 exclusively on Prime Video.

From Dark Lord Sauron’s return to the mysterious Stranger, the Season 1 finale might make many big revelations. But before we finally delve into Episode 8, here’s a recap of the major events of season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Galadriel goes on a mission to avenge her brother’s death: Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) has been ready to fight the dark threat in Middle-earth Second Age to avenge her brother’s death since the beginning of the season. Filled with angst, her only aim has been to defeat Sauron at any cost. Touted to be one of the strongest and brightest Eleves, Galadriel did not even bow to High King Gil-galad’s (Benjamin Walker) orders and decided to fight Sauron along with Queen Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). The two strong women set sail to aid the people of Southlands and stop the evil from spreading. But will they be able to defeat Sauron or bow in front of him?

Númenóreans join hands with Galadriel: In the fight against evil, Galadriel and Míriel are joined by Númenoreans Elendil (Lloyd Owen) and his son Isildur (Maxim Baldry). Elendil’s relationship with Isildur turned sour after he kicked off the Númenorean Sea Guard. However, they decided to protect their beings from Adar (Joseph Mawle) and his army’s attack. While many Númenóreans willingly joined the fight, others on the island kingdom refrained from getting into a war with Elves. Together will the good be able to conquer over the evil? Only time will tell.

Adar attacks Southlands: Healer Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) along with Elven warrior Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova) put their best foot forward to save the humans of Southlands from Adar’s encroaching orc army. However, despite Galadriel and the Númenóreans’ support, they failed to stop the attacks. Adar and his army unleash the fury of Mount Doom upon the Southlands, leaving a devastating effect. The fire and ash rain permanently transformed the Southlands. Using his power, Adar renamed the land Mordor.

Doors for the Dwarven kingdom of Khazad-dûm open: Season 1 opened the doors of the Dwarven kingdom of Khazad-dûm for viewers. Reigned by Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur) and his wife Disa (Sophia Nomvete), the precious metal mithril changed the dynamics of the kingdom. The regal duo discovered a precious but dangerous metal, mithril, in the mines of Moria. King Durin III (Peter Mullan) warned the Dwarves from mining the metal, but Durin IV, Disa, and the elf Elrond (Robert Aramayo) did not pay heed to his warnings. Later in the season, it is revealed that mithril is the key to the Elves’ survival in Middle earth. But it will be interesting to see who will benefit from this metal.