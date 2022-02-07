Akshay Kumaar refuses to go on Kapil Sharma’s show to promote Bachchan Pandey

Khiladi Kumar is all set for his next release ‘Bachchan Pandey’. It also stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. Well, the film is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda and is scheduled to be released theatrically on 18 March 2022.

Where The Kapil Sharma Show is a must-visit set for celebrities when they are promoting a film, but Akshay Kumar is reportedly refusing to go on the show to promote his upcoming film.

Well, it is said that the Bollywood star is apparently displeased after a clip from his last visit on the show was leaked despite his request not to air it on the show because of which Akshay is miffed with Kapil, and due to this, he will not be going to the show.

According to sources, Kapil asked Akshay about an interview he did with a ‘famous personality’, where the actor had asked him how he liked eating mangoes. Kapil was supposedly referring to Akshay’s interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The clip of this conversation between Akshay and Kapil has reportedly become the bone of contention.

In the clip, Kumar goes on to challenge Kapil to openly name the personality, while the comedian diverts the subject. The actor had requested the channel to not air this portion as it made light of the PM’s office. The channel agreed, but the said scene was leaked on the internet soon.

Khiladi Kumar feels that the comedian broke his trust and demands an explanation on the same. As per the sources, “It is a right of the guests to make such a request as the show is not live. The channel agreed, but the said scene was leaked on the internet soon after. It was a breach of trust on the part of someone in Kapil’s team, and Akshay sought clarification before he appears on the show again”.

“Hope all is sorted between Akshay and Kapil soon, otherwise the film’s promotion suffers, and the fans of the banter between the two continue to miss the fun,” added the source.

Akshay Kumar shares a great bond with Kapil Sharma and this piece of news will definitely leave their fans disheartened. Akshay often mocks Kapil that it’s because of him his show gets the highest TRPS’s as he makes at least four to five appearances on his show. While Kapil too admits that Akshay Kumar’s episodes often bring them the highest numbers and he d his team immensely loves him.

Akshay has been on Kapil’s show twice recently, once to promote Sooryavanshi in November, and then for his December release Atrangi Re.