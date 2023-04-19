After RRR, Adipurush set to represent India at global stage

The makers of much-anticipated project, Adipurush, have announced that the movie will premiere globally at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival on June 13 in New York. The movie will be screened under the ‘Escape from Tribeca’ section of the film gala that will be held in New York from June 7 to June 18.

The makers of the movie, along with the cast, are excited about the global premiere of the movie.

At the world premiere, Om Raut said, “Adipurush is not a film, but an emotion, a sentiment! It is our vision of a story that resonates with the very spirit of India. This very premiere at Tribeca Festival is truly surreal for me as well as the entire team as we get to showcase a story on a global stage that has been very ingrained in our culture. We are truly thrilled and excited to see the audiences’ reaction at the world premiere.”

Taking to Instagram, Prabhas has shared a poster along with the caption, “Looking forward to #Adipurush being premiered at the #TribecaFestival on June 13th.”

The film is based on the timeless epic ‘Ramayana’ that stars Prabhas, Kriti sanon along with Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.

Although the movie initially faced backlash because of the visuals that led to the raincheck of its release date in the past but now the makers are back with the complete and improved visual effects in the movie. The fans are gaga over the fact that after RRR, Adipurush becomes the next film to represent India on the world map and expect the movie to break all records.