Mann ki Baat: PM Modi celebrates India’s dual Oscar triumphs in 2023

In the latest installment of his radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminisced about how Indian cinema illuminated the country with international accolades. Applauding India’s dual Oscar victories in 2023, PM Modi stated, “Friends, when ‘Naatu Naatu’ clinched the Oscar, the entire nation celebrated. Who wouldn’t be delighted upon learning about the recognition bestowed upon ‘The Elephant Whisperers’? Through these achievements, the world witnessed India’s creativity and comprehended our deep connection with the environment.”

In 2023, the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from SS Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’ etched history at the Oscars by winning Best Original Song. Prior to its Oscar triumph in 2023, the song had already secured accolades on the global stage. In January, ‘Naatu Naatu’ earned the Golden Globes in the ‘Best Original Song’ category.

Five days later, ‘RRR’ clinched two additional awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards—one for the best song and another for ‘Best Foreign Language Film.’

The song also came out in Hindi as ‘Naacho Naacho,’ in Tamil as ‘Naattu Koothu,’ in Kannada as ‘Halli Naatu,’ and in Malayalam as ‘Karinthol’. Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra rendered its Hindi version.

The documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers,’ directed by debutante Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, also became the first Indian production to secure the Oscar in the documentary short film category. (ANI)