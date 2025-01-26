Padma Awards 2025: P. Datchanamoorthy, Naren Gurung among recipients

On the eve of Republic Day 2025, the Padma Awards were announced, honoring exceptional individuals who have made remarkable contributions to society.

These prestigious awards, instituted in 1954, celebrate excellence across various fields, including arts, literature, education, sports, medicine, social work, science, engineering, public affairs, civil service, and industry.

The awards have three tiers: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, with Padma Shri being the fourth-highest civilian honor in India. This year’s recipients showcase the diversity of talent and dedication found across the country.

Among the honorees is P. Datchanamoorthy, a master of the Thavil, a traditional South Indian percussion instrument. With over five decades of experience, he has performed in more than 15,000 events since beginning his journey at the age of 15, ensuring that the vibrant traditions of Thavil music continue to thrive.

Jagdish Joshila, a prolific author from Khargone, has also received recognition with a Padma Shri. Writing in Nimadi and Hindi, he has authored over 50 works, including novels, poetry, and plays, many of which explore historical and patriotic themes.

From Gangtok, Naren Gurung has spent 60 years preserving and promoting Sikkimese Nepali folk music and dance. His dedication to safeguarding this cultural heritage has earned him a well-deserved spot among this year’s awardees.

Another recipient is Bheru Singh Chouhan, a Nirgun folk singer known for his devotion to bhajans rooted in Malvi traditions. Singing since the age of nine, Chouhan has spent five decades bringing to life the verses of spiritual icons like Sant Kabir, Goraknath, and Dadu.

The Padma Awards 2025 aim to inspire future generations by highlighting the contributions of these extraordinary individuals.