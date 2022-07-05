After enjoying success streak at cinema, Adivi Sesh’s ‘Major’ takes over Netflix

It seems that there is no stopping for Adivi Sesh starrer #Major. The film, which also stars Saree Manjrekar and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles has been a tough competition at the box office, despite a number of new releases, and notwithstanding the fact that it has also been released on OTT. Now after winning hearts on the big screen, Adivi sesh starrer takes over Netflix.

The film has already emerged as a winner in terms of reviews and witnessed almost 100% growth at the box office on its very first weekend and has subsequently gone on to earn the top spot globally on Netflix. Additionally, not just the Hindi version has taken over the top spot but even the Telugu version of the movie has seized the second spot on Netflix.

Earlier today Adivi sesh took to his Instagram and shared the news writing, “#MajorTheFilm Takes over India, Both versions. #Hindi and #Telugu. #MajorOnNetflix”

The Adivi Sesh starrer won him rave reviews and left audiences across the nation emotional and overwhelmed by the brave and courageous story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life during the horrific Mumbai terror attack in 2008. The movie is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced by Mahesh Babu.