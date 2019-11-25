Abhishek Bachchan has been roped in to play the lead in Bob Biswas, an upcoming feature from Shah Rukh Khan’s production company, Red Chillies Entertainment.

Abhishek took to his official Instagram handle to announce his upcoming film. He shared a picture alongside Shah Rukh Khan and captioned it, “Very excited to announce my next film. #BobBiswas Directed by: Diya Annapurna Ghosh Produced by: @iamsrk @redchilliesent #SujoyGhosh #nomoshkar.”

Bob Biswas will mark the directorial debut of Diya Annapurna Ghosh.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan is also awaiting the release of The Big Bull which is being produced by Ajay Devgn. The film marks the duo’s reunion after seven years.

They were last seen together in Rohit Shetty’s comedy film Bol Bachchan.

Apart from The Big Bull, Abhishek will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s untitled next, which also features Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Abhishek was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan, whereby his performance was praised by critics and audiences alike.