Aashram season 3 trailer is out Bobby Deol is back as the Baba with a God complex, with Isha Gupta

Aashram the popular web series season three trailer is out on Friday. The Prakash Jha show features Bobby Deol in a lead as a self-proclaimed godman, who is a charlatan and attempts to hide his criminal activities in the clothes of a popular Guru. The series is set to return after two successful seasons on the streaming platform MX Player.

Fans were waiting for this series for so long. One fan commented on the trailer, “Finally after a long wait we get to see ashram season 3.” Bobby Deol’s performance as the lead character is praised by everyone after taking a break from the film industry he is back with a bang doing films and OTT series Bobby Deol being favourite of many people earlier is now getting a new younger fan base. Esha Gupta’s introduction to the show as well as the cherry on the top of this amazing show.

Talking about the series, director Prakash Jha said, “Making movies is my passion, and I have had the good fortune to work with equally passionate actors and technicians who have shown faith in the stories I have wanted to share on the screen! With Aashram, we have lived the same passion, emotion, and thrill. I can’t wait to see the audience’s reaction to the third season of Aashram.”

The lead actor Bobby Deol added, “I am thrilled to work with Prakash Jha and MX Player once again. Prakashji’s narrative of Aashram got me to sign it and this will always be a cherished project. The character keeps evolving in each season and its shades in Season 3 are going to keep viewers at the edge of their seats. Aashram is a powerful and captivating series which has given me the experience of a lifetime.”

Directed by Prakash Jha, the series also stars Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, and Tridha Choudhury. The shooting for the third season was a difficult experience for the Aashram team as the sets of the show were vandalised in Bhopal. The ink was also thrown at Prakash Jha by Bajrang Dal activists, who accused the show of “defaming Hindus”. The third season begins streaming on MX Player on June 3.