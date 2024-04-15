New poster for ‘Kanguva’ unveiled: Suriya and Bobby Deol set for epic showdown

Get ready for an adrenaline-packed showdown as the makers of the highly-anticipated film ‘Kanguva’ dropped a stunning new poster, giving us a glimpse into the clash of traditions and modernity that awaits on the big screen.

The Kanguva poster, unveiled by Studio Greens, paints a riveting picture of the film’s thematic conflict. On one side stands Suriya Sivakumar, donning tribal attire, brandishing a sword amidst a fiery forest backdrop. On the flip side, another version of Suriya emerges, suave in a sharp tuxedo, set against the bustling skyline of a metropolis, armed with a machine gun.

The message accompanying the poster, “Where the past and present collide, a new future begins..#Kanguva..Releasing 2024 in cinemas worldwide. #HappyTamilNewYear,” hints at the intriguing narrative awaiting audiences.

Adding to the excitement, Studio Green recently treated fans to a gripping teaser, showcasing Suriya in a formidable avatar, promising intense action sequences that will leave a lasting impact. Joining the fray is Bobby Deol, portraying the antagonist in an unprecedented role, setting the stage for an epic clash between the two titans.

Directed by Siruthai Siva, ‘Kanguva’ boasts a stellar cast including Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, and Yogi Babu, alongside the dynamic duo of Suriya and Bobby Deol.

Expressing mutual admiration, Suriya and Bobby Deol shared anecdotes from the set, highlighting their camaraderie despite on-screen rivalry. Bobby Deol expressed his admiration for Suriya’s talent, while Suriya credited Bobby for elevating the film’s climax with his stellar performance.

The film’s official synopsis teases a captivating narrative spanning 500 years, from the 1700s to 2023, revolving around a hero’s quest to fulfill a long-forgotten mission.

Producer Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green extended gratitude to Bobby Deol for his invaluable contribution to the project, further cementing ‘Kanguva’ as one of the most-awaited releases of the year.

With a track record of delivering blockbuster hits, including the acclaimed ‘Singam’ series and ‘Madras,’ Studio Green’s ‘Kanguva’ promises to be an exhilarating cinematic journey, set to captivate audiences worldwide.