Aamir Khan’s cinematic marvel ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has surged to the pinnacle of social media trends, seizing the coveted number 1 spot with the viral hashtag #UnderratedGemLSC. As the film commemorates its first anniversary since hitting the screens, the fervor surrounding this cult classic has intensified, with audiences pouring adoration upon it. Laal Singh Chaddha underscores its status as a beloved gem in the entertainment world.

Here are some of the most exciting things netizens have to say about the film:

A user writes “So so underrated, this movie deserve a second chance to prove how good this was.

Another writes “The ability of Aamir Khan to create films with a genuine heart is truly commendable. #UnderratedGemLSC”

Another writes “Whenever I watch LSC it leaves such a soothing effect on my mind #UnderratedGemLSC”

A fan writes “Everyone has waited for this movie because in fact people like to watch such movies again and again. #UnderratedGemLSC”

Another user writes “There are lot of fans to this underrated masterpiece of Aamir Khan. His performance

Marking a year of its release, Laal Singh Chaddha stands as a testament to cinematic brilliance, a meticulously crafted creation that has resonated deeply with viewers. From its beautiful storyline to its captivating visuals, the film is a masterpiece in every sense. The movie’s repertoire of soul-stirring songs, outstanding performances of an exceptionally talented ensemble cast. Guided by the visionary directorial prowess, Laal Singh Chaddha has ruled hearts and minds of audience .