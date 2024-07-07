Ira Khan posts pics from granny’s 90th; Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao attend

Ira Khan recently shared a heartwarming glimpse into her grandmother Zeenat Hussain’s 90th birthday celebration, hosted by her father, Aamir Khan. The intimate affair, captured in a series of Instagram photos, showcased the joyous occasion held last month at Aamir’s Mumbai residence.

In her post, Ira Khan directed the focus to her grandmother’s radiant smile amidst the festivities, despite the challenges of aging. She reflected on the profound impact of witnessing aging firsthand, emphasizing her grandmother’s resilience and happiness throughout the ceremony.

The lavish event was attended by a close-knit gathering of over 200 family members and friends, who came from different cities to mark this special milestone. Among the attendees were Aamir’s ex-wife Reena Dutta and his current partner Kiran Rao, captured in the candid snapshots shared by Ira.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for his upcoming production venture, ‘Lahore 1947’, featuring Sunny Deol in a leading role. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal. This collaboration marks the first-time pairing of Aamir and Sunny on screen, following their memorable past as box-office competitors.

Their rivalry dates back to iconic clashes such as ‘Dil’ vs ‘Ghayal’ in 1990, ‘Raja Hindustani’ vs ‘Ghatak’ in 1996, and the legendary face-off between ‘Lagaan’ and ‘Gadar’ in 2001. Despite their historical competition, ‘Lahore 1947’ represents a new chapter as they unite their talents for this ambitious project.

Furthermore, the film marks a reunion for Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi after their cult classic ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, adding anticipation among fans for what this collaboration will bring to the screen.

In summary, while celebrating family milestones and preparing for new cinematic adventures, Aamir Khan continues to intrigue audiences with his diverse roles both behind and in front of the camera.