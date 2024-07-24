Mona Singh shares experience of working with Aamir Khan

Actress Mona Singh has shared the screen with superstar Aamir Khan in two movies, “3 Idiots” and “Laal Singh Chaddha”. In a recent interview , she described her experience of working with Aamir Khan and called him a very intelligent actor.

In a talk with Siddharth Kannan, she recalled filming with Aamir and said, “I don’t call him when I’m troubled or ask him what to do, but when we are on the sets, I am very inquisitive and keep asking him bizarre questions. ‘Why is this important in the script? Why is something this way?’ He is so intelligent; he knows it all. He’s clear and sorted. I really respect him a lot. I feel I’m one of those lucky actors who got the chance to work with Aamir twice in two decades. I feel lucky and fortunate.”

When asked about her feeling over box office failure of “Laal Singh Chaddha”, the actress replied, “It definitely hurt. We shot for so long, bonded well, and made a beautiful film, but it didn’t get the desired response from the theatre audience. We were all a bit broken. It saw new life on Netflix. Suddenly, people started talking about the movie, and there was so much appreciation and love pouring in. I knew there was disappointment in theatres, but in hindsight, I believe it will achieve cult status in the years to come.”

She also recalled how Aamir Khan hosted a party even after the film flopped as he wanted to appreciate everyone who has put in efforts in making the film. She said, “Aamir sir is the only actor who could throw a party after a flop to honour everyone’s efforts. He said, ‘What if the film didn’t work? It shouldn’t stop us from celebrating.’ He invited everyone from the crew to the actors. He took responsibility for the film’s failure, and that’s why I have immense love for him. Everyone was happy because it was doing well on Netflix, and people started forming Facebook groups asking why it didn’t succeed in theaters.”

Mona Singh was last seen in “Munjya” directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The movie remained popular among the audience and did revenue of more than Rs 100 crore.