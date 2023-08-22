“Aakhri Sach – Cast & Crew, Plot and Release Date”

The TV series centres around the investigative journey of a female police officer named Anya, portrayed by Tamannah Bhatia. Alongside her, prominent roles are taken up by Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Rahul Bagga, and Kriti Vij.

The narrative of the web series draws from the Burari deaths, a chilling incident that reverberated not only through Delhi but also across the entire country. This true-life case sent shockwaves across India—a single night, a whole family lost, an investigator on the trail, and a tapestry of theories. “Aakhri Sach” is a creation inspired by actual events, a crime investigation thriller that pledges to unravel enigmas and delve deep into the lives of its characters.

The story revolves around the mystery of 11 murders, where three generations of family members die during the same night.

Advertisement

The series is rated ‘A’ certificate, because of the violent and suicidal scenes.

Cast —

Together with others, the list includes Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij, and Sanjeev Chopra. Robbie Grewal is the film’s director and Saurav Dey is the story’s author. It is Produced by Nirvikar Films, the show.

Quick Facts about Aakhri Sach —

Main Cast – Abhishek Banerjee, Tamanna Bhatia

Supporting Cast – Sanjeev Chopra, Nishu Dikshit, Danish Iqbal, Shivin Narang, Sunny Saini, Saleem Siddiqui, Kriti Vij

Additional Cast – Akshta, Karnik Jain

Estimated No. of Episodes – 7

Genre – Thriller, Mystery and Crime

Language – Hindi

Release Date – 25 August 2023

OTT – Disney +Hotstar

Director – Robbie Grewal

Producers – Neeti Simoes, Preeti Simoes

Writer – Saurav Dey

Casting Director – Mukesh Chabbra