777 Charlie review: Fans praises Rakshit Shetty’s film

The morning show for the film is over and after watching the movie on the big screen, several netizens took to social media to share their views and said it was a must-watch.

SNS | New Delhi | June 10, 2022 11:55 am

777 Charlie, the much-awaited and anticipated film of the year has hit the theatres on 10 June in Kannada. Director by K Kiranraj features Rakshit Shetty and a dog in the film. The film was released in five languages, namely, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. The morning show for the film is over and after watching the movie on the big screen, several netizens took to social media to share their views and said it was a must-watch.

Numerous fans stated that the movie was quite emotional, some urged the other viewers to carry something to wipe their tears while watching the film. Netizens have also called it a perfect blend of emotions and cuteness with a fine storyline. While Charlie totally stole the limelight, Rakshit Shetty is also being widely appreciated for his role as Dharma. 777 Charlie also marks the debut of Rakshit Shetty as a pan-Indian actor.

Check out what netizens have to say about the 777 Charlie here:

