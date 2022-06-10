777 Charlie review: Fans praises Rakshit Shetty’s film

777 Charlie, the much-awaited and anticipated film of the year has hit the theatres on 10 June in Kannada. Director by K Kiranraj features Rakshit Shetty and a dog in the film. The film was released in five languages, namely, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. The morning show for the film is over and after watching the movie on the big screen, several netizens took to social media to share their views and said it was a must-watch.

Numerous fans stated that the movie was quite emotional, some urged the other viewers to carry something to wipe their tears while watching the film. Netizens have also called it a perfect blend of emotions and cuteness with a fine storyline. While Charlie totally stole the limelight, Rakshit Shetty is also being widely appreciated for his role as Dharma. 777 Charlie also marks the debut of Rakshit Shetty as a pan-Indian actor.

Check out what netizens have to say about the 777 Charlie here:

#777Charlie : Fun and Poignant journey of Dharma and Charlie. It’s an emotional roller coaster. A must watch for all. @rakshitshetty and @Kiranraj61 have done an amazing job, kudos to you guys 🙏👏#777ಚಾರ್ಲಿ pic.twitter.com/rFVYBXb8La — Nijaguna Murthy 🇮🇳 (@NijagunaMurthy) June 10, 2022

#777charlie An Emotional man-dog love where we can see that relationship which never often happened in #Indiancinema 😥 @rakshitshetty u beauty just select these type of different categories movies #Rakshitshetty

And who paid the visit it was #Saipalavi 🥰 pic.twitter.com/KfgrChTos1 — I’m surya (@pavisurya666) June 10, 2022

Another masterpiece from #KFI

Perfect movie will take industry to another level after #KGFChapter2

Well deserved success for @rakshitshetty shetre 👏👏👏🤗

Adorable Hugs to the director @Kiranraj61 😍😍

Loved it #777Charlie 😘😘😘😘@777CharlieMovie — Raju_Gowda (@RajuGow33093269) June 10, 2022

#777Charlie [Rating: 4.5/5] – An Emotional Epic. MUST WATCH for all genre audience and you don’t need to be Pet lover to connect this. It’s really hard to capture the true emotions that too from Dog, A great effort by the team on this 🙏🏻👌 — #777Charlie🐕 (@twittingfan11) June 10, 2022

Look who paid visit to Charlie ☺️ Her new best friend @Sai_Pallavi92 ✨#777Charlie pic.twitter.com/FLnW4nfucm — Paramvah Studios (@ParamvahStudios) June 9, 2022