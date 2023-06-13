Kapil Sharma, Amitabh not highest paid actors on Indian TV…Find out who is

Have you ever wondered who is the highest-paid television star in India? Well, we’ve been guessing too. Could it be Kapil Sharma from The Kapil Sharma Show, Kangana Ranaut from

Lock Upp, Amitabh Bachchan from Kaun Banega Crorepati, or Karan Johar from Koffee With Karan? These names definitely came to our minds as well.

According to multiple reports, all of these renowned figures charge around or even more than Rs 1 crore per episode for their respective shows. That means their earnings for a season can rival those of some of the top film stars in their movies.

But hold on to your hearts because here is the correct answer. It’s none other than Salman Khan. When it comes to hosting the popular reality show Bigg Boss, the earnings of other artists pale in comparison to what this superstar makes.

Last year, there were reports suggesting that Salman Khan was earning a staggering Rs 1000 crore for the entire season of Bigg Boss 16. While the actor himself jokingly dismissed the

number during interviews, he never gave a serious comment on it.

Later, other reports surfaced claiming that the figure had been slightly exaggerated. For the new season, it is rumored that Salman is charging Rs 25 crore per week, which translates to Rs 12.50 crore per episode. This makes him the highest-paid Indian celebrity on television.

It’s important to note that comparing Salman Khan’s earnings for Bigg Boss with what actors earn for fictional shows on television might be unfair, as the two genres are quite different.

Currently, Rupali Ganguly, the star of Anupamaa, is at the top in terms of earnings. According to a Times of India report, she charges Rs 3 lakh per episode for the show. Other high-earners, who make more than Rs 1.5 lakh per episode, include Hina Khan, Ram Kapoor and Ronit Bose Roy.