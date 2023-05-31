Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, directed by Ayan Mukerji is celebrating its 10-year anniversary today. The film, which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin, was a huge success at the box office and continues to be cherished by audiences as one of the most memorable films of all time.

To mark the occasion, Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note. In his post, the filmmaker revealed that he hasn’t actually watched YJHD in its entirety yet. He expressed his joy in creating the movie and how it holds a special place in his heart and soul. Despite not having seen it fully, Ayan expressed his pride in what they achieved with the film, both in its perfections and imperfections.

Ayan also mentioned that he has always been focused on the next milestone and hasn’t taken the time to look back and watch the film. However, he intends to do so in the future when he is older and wiser. He believes that Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani captures a significant part of who he was and how he viewed life, making it a movie he will revisit at least once a year.

Ayan wrote, "YJHD – My second child, a piece of my heart and soul – 10 years old today! I think after all these years, I can confidently say thatâ€æ Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life! And what we achieved with it – with all its perfections and imperfections – is a source of great eternal pride for me!." He further penned, "Strangely, I don't think I've ever seen Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fully from beginning to end, since the day it released â€æ (Always pushing towards the next milestone, and not looking back enoughâ€æ!)But when I'm older and wiser – I think I will watch the movie atleast once a year – because a big part of who I was and how I looked at life – is forever captured in this movie !."

Deepika Padukone also took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she reminisced about her experiences from the film. She shared a series of clips from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani on her Instagram Stories and captioned them as ‘a piece of my heart’ and ‘soul’.

Kalki Koechlin, who was also a part of the film, joined in the celebration by sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram along with a video. She expressed her appreciation for the growth and lessons learned since the movie’s release. Kalki mentioned that certain things, like Deepika Padukone teaching dance steps that are hard to follow, Aditya Roy Kapur being their big Lebowski, Ranbir Kapoor playing pranks that make everyone squeal, and Ayan Mukerji asking uncomfortably personal questions that lead to the best conversations, remain unchanged. She cherished the memories created during the film’s making and wished everyone a happy 10 years.

“How we’ve all grown and learnt since then and yet some things I can’t imagine any different, like @deepikapadukone will always be teaching us a dance step we can’t follow, @adityaroykapur will always be our big Lebowski, Ranbir will always play a prank that makes us squeal and @ayan_mukerji will always ask us uncomfortably personal questions that lead to the best conversations loved the memories we collected here, happy 10 years guys,” wrote Kalki.

Karan Johar, one of the co-producers of the film, also joined in celebrating its 10-year milestone. He acknowledged that time flies, especially when a film like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani never gets old. Karan described the movie as a special story that resonated with the hearts and pulses of a generation and many more to come. He praised the dream team that beautifully brought this story of dreams to life.

The Film also featured Madhuri Dixit, Evelyn Sharma and Tanvi Azmi in Pivotal role.