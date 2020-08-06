It has been brought to the notice of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) that some misleading information is circulating regarding less number of recommended candidates against the vacancies indented by the Government for the Civil Services Examination, 2019.

For recruitment to the services/post under Civil Services Examination, the Commission strictly goes by the Rules of Examination as notified by the Government of India. It is hereby clarified that as against 927 vacancies for Civil Services Examination, 2019, the Commission, in the first instance, has released the result of 829 candidates and has also maintained a Reserve List in accordance with Rule-16 (4) & (5) of Civil Services Examination Rules, 2019.

This is standard practice since decades so that in case candidates belonging to reserve categories who are selected at general standards, wish to choose services and cadre based on their reserve status if it is beneficial for them, the resultant vacancies may be filled up from the Reserve List.

The Reserve List carries adequate number of candidates from the reserve categories also to cater to the shortfall arising out of preferences exercised by candidates belonging to reserve categories figuring above general standard. UPSC is mandated to keep the Reserve List confidential until the process of such exercise of preferences is over in accordance with Rule 16(5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules, 2019.