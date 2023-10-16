Doctor-Turned IAS Officer Revealed The Motivation Behind Choosing Civil Service Over Medical Field

UPSC Success Story: In order to prepare for one of the most difficult tests in the nation, millions of UPSC candidates in India are presently devoting a sizable amount of time and effort. These aspirants are inspired by the accomplishments of previous year’s successful candidates, which drives them to work even harder in their studies. As they attempt to improve their exam preparation, applicants frequently seek advice from high achievers. This is the tale of Anshu Priya, an MBBS graduate. She set out on a gradual ascent to achievement and eventually attained her objective through unflinching dedication.

Family Of Teachers

Anshu Priya comes from a teaching family. Her mother is a homemaker, and her father, Shailendra Kumar, is the headmaster of Munger’s Sandalpur Girls’ Middle School. Both her grandmother and grandfather were educators. Anshu Priya’s two uncles are government officials. She lives in a joint family. The family comes from Bihar’s Munger area. Before enrolling at AIIMS Patna to pursue a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree, Anshu Priya completed her high school education at Notre Dame Academy Munger. She served as a resident doctor at AIIMS Patna after finishing her education.

Two Failed Attempts

Anshu Priya worked in a number of hospitals and healthcare organizations after receiving her MBBS degree. She made the decision to take the UPSC exam while studying for her MBBS; however, she was unsuccessful in her first two attempts. She was unable to pass the UPSC preliminary round in 2019, the first phase of the exam. Her second attempt likewise failed in a similar way.

Advertisement

Successful Third Attempt

In her third attempt at the UPSC test in 2021, Anshu Priya succeeded and earned an All India Rank (AIR) of 16. She invested a lot of time and energy into getting ready, assiduously taking part in numerous test series. After the preliminary round of her third attempt at the UPSC exam, she spent half of her time studying and the other half doing mock tests. Anshu Priya, a biology student, chose medical science as her optional subject. She earned her first placement as a trainee IAS officer in the Rajasthani city of Jodhpur.

Anshu Priya has acknowledged in several interviews that she chose the civil service over the medical field in order to expand her opportunities to assist the general public, something a career as a doctor would not allow her to achieve. She realized that being a doctor wouldn’t be enough to bring about significant change at the grassroots level after seeing the lack of knowledge about important illnesses and the lack of a strong healthcare system. She understood that being an administrative officer was crucial to achieving the required transformation.