School board postpones examination in Kashmir as fallout of Geelani’s death

Keeping in view the tense situation in Kashmir following the death of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has indefinitely postponed the bi-annual examinations for class 10 and 12 of Kashmir Division scheduled to be held from 3 September to 5 September.

Restrictions have been ordered across the valley to thwart violence.

Meanwhile, IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar has in a tweet about the controversy after the pre-dawn burial of Geelani said; “Reported allegations against Police are baseless. In fact, Police facilitated in bringing dead-body from house to graveyard as there was apprehension that miscreants might take undue advantage of situation. Relatives participated in last rites”.