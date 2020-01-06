The results for undergraduate and postgraduate examinations of Periyar University will be declared today on its official website periyaruniversity.ac.in, said officials.

Periyar University Result 2019 will be declared on its official website where the students can check their marks by providing the required details.

Here are the steps to check the 2019 – 2020 result for PG and UG courses.

Step1: Go to the Periyar University website periyaruniversity.ac.in

Step2: Click on ‘Periyar University UG/PG result 2019’ link

Step3: Enter the required credentials like enrolment number

Step4: Download the result

Exams for different UG and PG courses were held in the month of November.

As the result will be declared, students can request for the revaluation, re-checking on the PU website for at least 10 days.

Established at Salem, Tamil Nadu on September 17, 1997, Periyar University in among the prestigious Universities named after social reformer Thanthai Periyar E V Ramasamy.