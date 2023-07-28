After SSC, 10 best courses to study in Bangladesh 2023

Career selection is a very tricky part of every student’s life, after completing college life, the student’s real test begins as they enter into college and university life, after having battled it out in schools. As soon as they set foot in the university, so many profound decisions have to be made at the moment. One of them is course selection.

Every student has to make the choice of their subjects. In the same way, a wrong choice of subject can turn one’s life upside down.

Here are some of the courses which can be chosen by Bangladeshi students in college.

01. Computer Science and Engineering (CSE)

Computers and software or computer sciences can be the best option for students in Bangladesh as anywhere else. CSE is the most desirable course. Many universities provide this course in graduation and under-graduation classes. This four-year undergraduate programme for software-based learning and hardware-based learning.

02. Fashion Design or Apparel Merchandising

Fashion industry is ever going and if you have creative knowledge and creative thinking, then Fashion Design will be the best choice for you. The students who love to apply new designs and ideas on clothing and its accessories are the best suited to choose this subject. Fashion design takes four years to complete this degree.

03. Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE)

If you want to build a career in the engineering field then you should choose the Electrical and Electronic Engineering subjects. It is one of the best courses in the engineering field. The Bangladeshi university provides four years based under the graduation program in this field. There are so many advantages for get a job in this sector.

04. Marketing

Marketing is everything from birth to death. Nowadays every company needs a marketing strategy and because of this, the demand for marketing-related professionals is increasing day by day not only in Bangladesh but also all over the world. So building a career in the marketing field can bring money as well as success. It is the course where students have to be publishing their presenting skills.

05. Bachelor of Pharmacy

A Bachelor of Pharmacy is an amazing subject in Bangladesh. For students who are interested in chemistry, pharmacy is the best choice for them. It is a degree at an under-graduation level and is a four-year field of pharmacy education. The students who don’t want to be a doctor and want to build a career in this field can choose this course.

After completing the graduation program, a student can easily practice in this field as a pharmacist.

06. Civil Engineering

One can easily start his career in this field and also get a promotion. It is also another best course in the engineering field.

07. Economics

It is a royal course and also social science course that provides education on goods and services. According to the world economic organization, a student in this field can change the world economy and the nation’s economy.

If you are interested in financial systems then you can choose this course. The students in this field can easily contribute to the economy and also build one’s career in finance-related fields. It is also four years based educational degree.

08. Sociology

Sociology is the best course for you if you want to build your career in an international organization like UNDP, UNESCO, UNICEF. It is an excellent field for knowing society and changing social systems.

This course makes a student decipher the many problems ailing our society like psycho-social problems and so on. This is the reason why the student in the sociology course is called a doctor of society.

09. Architecture

Architecture is also in great demand. Most of the universities provide bachelor’s and master’s degrees in this field. A student brings to pass the bachelor’s degree program in four years. Students who are interested in drawing, crafts, painting, handicrafts, designing buildings, or drawing building operations can choose this course.

10. Environmental Science

Environmental degradation is the major problem of the world and people knowing environmental sciences are very important. That is the reason why this is the top-ranked subject for students of science background. There are so many posts and departments of this background. The research in this field also increasing and the students of Bangladesh are more interested in it.