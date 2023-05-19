96.4 per cent of the students clear class 10 (Matriculation) Examination

As many as 96.4 per cent of the students cleared the Class 10 (Matriculation) examination, the results of which were declared on Thursday by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education.

This year’s pass percentage was more than the previous year’s 90.55 per cent. Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Pramila Mallik released the results in the presence of BSE president Ramashish Hazra at the BSE office in Cuttack.

This year, girls have outshined boys in the examination. The pass percentage of girl students stands at97.05% while 95.75% boy students passed the exam. Of the total pass students,4,158 students got A1, 29,838(A2), 77,567 (B1) and 11,8750students accorded (B2),Mallik said.

The Minister further said that at least 19,04 boys have scored over 90 per cent marks and above while 2,254 girls have scored above 90 percent. Similarly, among SC candidates, the pass percentage of boys is 93.36 percent while SC girls once again outshined the boys with 95.08 per cent.

Among ST candidates, the pass percentage of boys stands at 92.75 per cent while the pass percentage of girls is 95.66 per cent. The Minister said that 3,222schools have registered 100per cent results. While Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts registered the highest pass percentage of 97.99 inthe state, the tribal-dominated Malkangiri district reported the lowest pass percentage of 92.68 per cent.

Students can also login toorissaresults.nic.in to check their results using their roll number and date of birth. Students can also download their scoreboards from the website.

Students can also get their examination results through SMS. To know your results through SMS, students need to type OR 10 Roll Number and send the SMS to 5676750.

The annual High School Certificate (HSC) Summative Assessment-II examination2023 was conducted from March 10 to 20 and held in3,218 examination centres across the state. In January, the board had released the Summative Assessment I result.