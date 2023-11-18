Logo

SSC declares result of Paper I JE-2023 Exam

For the civil position, a total of 10,154 candidates met the qualifications, and for the electrical or engineering post, 2073 candidates met the requirements.

The Staff Selection Commission has released the result of Paper 1 for the Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, and Chemical) on November 17. The exam was held at various locations across the country from October 9 to October 11, 2023.

“Paper II of the Junior Engineer Examination 2023 is scheduled for December 4, 2023. The admission certificates of the shortlisted candidates for the Tier II exam will be uploaded to the websites of the corresponding regional offices in due course,” states the official notification.

On the official website, ssc.nic.in, the final answer key and the marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates for Paper 1 will be made available soon.

 

