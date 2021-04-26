The Law School Council or LSAC on Monday took the decision to advance its previously scheduled June Test to May 29. It is to be noted that LSAC is US-based non-profit known for organising entrance tests for law schools worldwide and India.

This decision was taken in view of the COVID-19 crisis. This decision will help Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) and many other law schools that use LSAT-India score for admission to their different programmes to complete the admissions process in June.\

“When board exams and all other tests are simply getting postponed and cancelled in the country creating an uncertain environment in higher education, LSAC advancing the LSAT-India test to May 29 is a great relief for law aspirants and parents. Law aspirants will be free from their entrance exam burden and focus on their 12th board exams expected in the coming months,” said Professor (Dr) C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O P Jindal Global University and Dean of Jindal Global Law School, in a statement.

Meanwhile, the LSAC informed that as CBSE, ICSE and all major class 12 board exams have been postponed, the exams will be held over multiple days and slots starting from May 29, 2021.

“The exam had originally been scheduled to begin the week of 14 June 2021. Due to uncertainty of the date for the Board exam, which will not be announced until at least June 1, LSAC Global felt it was unfair for the current class of law school aspirants to have to put their exam preparations on hold,” LSAC said in a statement.

LSAT-India test is a standardised exam of analytical reasoning, logical reasoning and reading comprehension. LSAT-India 2021 application closes on May 14 and the exam will be conducted during May 29 to June 2. Students can download past papers of the exam for free from its official website.

Last year, LSAT-India was administered through an online test delivery system utilising artificial intelligence-assisted remote proctoring to secure the integrity and validity of the test.

