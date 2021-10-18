LSAC to administer LSAT—India™ 2022 in January and May 2022 for law school aspirants

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has announced plans to administer the LSAT—India 2022 in two cycles using the online proctored format that will allow law school aspirants to take the test safely, from the convenience of their own homes. The first administration of the test will be conducted on January 15, 2022 and the second administration would be over a five-day period, starting May 9, 2022 to accommodate the larger number of anticipated test takers.

Registration for the LSAT—India 2022 will open on October 18, 2021. In our continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the LSAT—India 2022 will again be administered through an online delivery system with artificial intelligence-assisted remote proctoring to ensure the integrity and validity of each test. This format enabled more than 7,600 aspiring law students, as well as law colleges, in India to enjoy an uninterrupted admission cycle despite the extraordinary circumstances of the global health emergency.

Regarding the administrations for the LSAT—India 2022, LSAC’s Vice President Yusuf Abdul-Kareem explained that two opportunities to appear for the LSAT—India will help aspirants maximize their law college admission process.

“The administration of LSAT—India test in January would help aspirants prepare for the exam in depth, as there would be no burden of other exams. With two opportunities to score well in the LSAT—India 2022, aspirants will be able to demonstrate their true ability to top colleges without worrying about other tests,” Abdul-Kareem said.

Students can register for the LSAT—India 2022 by visiting discoverlaw.in/register-for-the-test. Students who register before December 15, 2021 will be eligible for the special early-bird price of INR 3499. Students who register on or after December 15, 2021 will pay the standard price of INR 3799.

LSAT—India is one of the leading entrance tests for undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes in India. Please visit DiscoverLaw.in for a complete list of law schools that accept LSAT—India scores as one of their key admissions criteria.

After the closure of registration period, candidates will receive scheduling details and instructions on how to take the online test to ensure a seamless experience. LSAC will provide additional information about the online LSAT—India in the weeks ahead.

Applicants can prepare for the test using the variety of free and paid test material available on the Discover Law India website (discoverlaw.in/prepare-for-the-test). The LSAC LawPrepsm learning platform enables students to access test preparation tools which simulate the testing environment. The ability to practice under real-time conditions helps aspirants build confidence for test day success.