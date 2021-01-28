To ensure fairness for students who have registered for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII examinations in May, the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) announced today that it will reschedule the 2021 LSAT—India, originally scheduled to begin 10 May 2021, to 14 June 2021.

By allotting more time between tests, students will be able to adequately prepare for both examinations.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the LSAT—India will be administered through an online test delivery system utilizing artificial intelligence-assisted remote proctoring to secure the integrity and validity of the test.

The LSAT—India will be delivered over several days and time slots in the week starting 14 June 2021 in order to accommodate the large number of anticipated test takers. The deadline for registration has also been extended to 4 June 2021.

For students who wish to take the LSAT—India before the CBSE, LSAT—India will open an administration on 25 March 2021. Registration for that session will open Wednesday, 3 Feb and close on 14 March 2021.

Aspirants who choose this option can take the test in March – well before the scheduled board exams – and use these scores for their law college application. An aspirant can also re-test in June and have their best score reported for their preferred college for admissions.

Students can register for the LSAT—India 2021 by visiting discoverlaw.in/register-for-the-test.

Students who register prior to 12 February 2021 will be eligible for the special early-bird price of INR 3499 per test for the March or June test administration. Students who register after 12 February 2021 will pay the standard price of Rs 3799 for either administration. Students who register after 12 February but wish to sit for both tests, will be able to pay a discounted fee of Rs 7300.

After the closure of registration period, candidates will receive scheduling details and instructions on how to take the online test to facilitate a seamless experience. LSAC will provide additional information about the online LSAT—India in the weeks ahead.

The LSAT—India is being used by many top law colleges in India as the entrance exam for securing admission to their law programmes. The LSAT—India allows students to take a single test to apply to many top law schools, making it a great choice for students who want to maximize their opportunities and save time, stress, and money.

The list of colleges accepting LSAT—India as one of their key admission criteria can be accessed at https://www.discoverlaw.in/associated-law-college.

Applicants can prepare for the exam using the material that is free to download from the Discover Law website (discoverlaw.in/prepare-for-the-test).