KNU of Asansol inks MoU with top Malaysian University for research and faculty exchange

The agreement was inked in a virtual mode in which the Vice Chancellor of Kazi Nazrul University, Professor Debashish Banerjee, registrar Chandan Konar, Professor Arindam Biswas of the School of Mines and Metallurgy was present. For Taylor’s University of Malaysia, the Executive Dean for the faculty of Build Environment, Engineering, Technology and Design, Professor David Ashirvatham and Professor Sayan Kumar Roy of theThe Computer Science Department was present.

This is the first time the prestigious Malaysian University has inkeda MoU with any university from West Bengal. Talking to The Statesman, VC of KNU, Professor Debashish Banerjeesaid that with this agreement both the students and faculty members ofboth these universities will be immensely benefited. The professors of both universities will be able to jointlyconduct the research work according to this MoU signed today.Student and faculty exchange programs will also be undertaken.

Theresearchers and students of KNU can visit Taylor’s University andpursue research work and higher education for a stipulated period,sources said. Meetings and conferences will also be organized by both these twouniversities and even talent exchanges will also take place.Kazi Nazrul University is located in the biggest industrial heartlandof the state, Asansol, which is dotted with steel plants and coalmines. Earlier also the KNU has worked for technology and research forthe coal mining industry of the region.

It is expected that once again such technological upgradation andresearch work will be conducted for the steel and coal industrialsector of the region. At present, the MoU will be effective for two years, but in the future itcan be extended further according to the work and success. “ This Malaysian University has shown keen interest in tying up with usand it will be a win-win situation for both the varsities.

ThisMalaysian university has a very high QS ranking and is famous inAsia,” said registrar of KNU Chandan Konar. Taylor’s University is a private university in Subang Jaya, Selangor,Malaysia. It is Malaysia’s top private university based on the QSWorld University Rankings. It was founded in 1969 as a college, wasawarded university college status in 2006, and university status in 2010.