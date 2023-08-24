Jadavpur University ragging death: Student forced to undress, ran across hostel building to escape seniors

Minutes before the 17-year-old Jadavpur student fell from the hallway of the second story of the main hostel, he was forced to undress, displayed naked, and forced to run from one hostel room to the next, according to the Kolkata police’s initial investigation.

Investigators claim that the teen was “sexually molested” and was ragged. The police have so far detained 123 people, including both current and past varsity students who “had played active roles” throughout the entire incident that resulted in his death. The student’s relatives claimed earlier that he had been the victim of ragging and sexual molestation before he died after falling to the ground on August 9 night.

The 17-year-old kid was initially called to Room No. 70 on the second floor by his seniors, Kolkata police said after reconstructing the scenario in the dormitory building. His superiors made him take off his clothes. In the hallway, he was also displayed while naked. The student began to flee as the senior students pursued him, darting from one dormitory room to the next.

The 17-year-old kid was “disrobed, bullied, and abused with homosexual slurs,” a national newspaper reported.

“There is no doubt that the teen was molested sexually. After being made to undress in room number 70, he was paraded in the hallway while unclothed. We have proof. The 12 people detained had a part in the entire incident,” a police officer informed PTI. According to the investigators, the ragging went on until 11 p.m. Police have not yet determined how the student ended up falling from the dormitory corridor.

The police also laid hands on a WhatsApp group that one of the arrested suspects had reportedly created to “misdirect the cops”. According to the officer, “probe also showed that the arrested accused had planned to mislead police so that the ragging part could be concealed.”