In Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Varsity, a ‘yatra’ to promote national harmony

Yog Guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali University in Haridwar Thursday organized an ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’ as part of the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ program to promote national harmony and personal development of students as well as teachers.

All the teachers, students and volunteers, who were part of the Yatra, took the ‘Panch Prana Pledge’ for the integrity of the country, mutual harmony, environment protection, personality development and good moral life.

During the Yatra program, more than 50 species of plants were planted in the NSS gardens.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor the Patanjali University, Professor Mahaveer highlighted the sacrifice of fallen soldiers and asked students to take inspiration from their lives.

The Yatra was also attended by VV Registrar of Dr Praveen Punia, Deputy Registrar Nirvikar, Consultant Prof. KNS Yadav, along with the patriarch Swami Arshadeva, the faculty head of all faculties and teachers, researchers, students and non-teaching staff.

The program was conducted by Dr Bipin Kumar Dubey, Dr Vaishali Goud, Dr Conducted under the direction of members of the Disciplinary Committee including Shiv Kumar.