This year’s Times Higher Education global rankings brought welcome news for Indian students studying at study centres alongside leading universities around the world. Pathway and foundation programmes offer a proven route for Indian students to improve their English and build strong study skills in chosen disciplines such as engineering, law and business, with this grounding providing a strong basis for academic achievement and future career success.

The University of Sydney has, for example, moved up nine places in the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2021. It was named 51st in the world, and second in Australia. The increase was underpinned by excellence in research, teaching reputation and an increase in academic citations.

Indian students who have progressed to Sydney from Study Group pathway provision include students who have been honoured by the university for outstanding achievement in their disciplines, including those now studying at PhD level in challenging subjects such as Civil Engineering.

Meanwhile, in New Zealand, the Times Higher Education global rankings put Auckland up a remarkable 32 places from 179th to 147th place – its best result since 2008 when it placed 145th. Vice-Chancellor Professor Dawn Freshwater said that she was proud of the achievements of staff across the university – both academic and professional – that had produced such an outstanding result.

In Britain, Study Group’s most recent UK University partner The University of Cardiff was named 191st in the world, an increase of seven places on last year’s ranking. 2020 is the first year Study Group is partnering to offer Indian students the chance to study in Cardiff and to progress to this leading Russell Group university in the beautiful and welcoming Welsh capital city with its student-friendly city, grand buildings and yet easy access by rail to London and the rest of the UK.

The University of Lancaster in the North of England rose three places to 136th in the world, continuing its upward trajectory. In the Netherlands, Vrije University in Amsterdam rose 22 places to 116th in the world. This welcome news comes in addition to the university is ranked number 39 worldwide for the 17 United Nations sustainable development goals, and second in the world for action against climate change.