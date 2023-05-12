Girls again outshine boys in CBSE Class 10 and 12 results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the results of Class 12 and 10. While the overall pass percentage for Class 12 was 87.33, for Class 10, it was 93.12 per cent. This year, girls outshined boys in both the examinations, by 6.01 per cent with 90.68 per cent in Class 12 and by 2.08 per cent with 94.25 per cent in Class 10.

However, the CBSE will not award first, second and third divisions to its students. The decision was taken to avoid unhealthy competition among students. The board said instead it will award merit certificates to the 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in subjects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated all the “Exam Warriors” who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII examinations.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said, “I congratulate all the #ExamWarriors who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII examinations. I am proud of these youngsters for their hardwork and determination. I also congratulate their parents and teachers for their monumental role in the success of the youngsters.”

He further said, “I would like to tell those bright youngsters who feel they could have done better in the Class XII exams – you have so much more to look forward to in the coming times. One set of exams doesn’t define you. Harness your talents in areas you are passionate about. You will shine!”

Over 16 lakh students from across the country had registered themselves for the CBSE Class 12 board examinations, out of which 7,45,433 were boys and 9,51,332 girls. According to officials, the national pass percentage has fallen this year. However, the Trivandrum region tops with 99.91 per cent.

CBSE Class 12 board exams were held in February, March and April. As many as 16,96,770 students were eligible to appear for these exams. The board had already released the six-digit DigiLocker security pin for Class 12 results. Through this, students can download their marksheet and migration certificate online from DigiLocker.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) said the new session of undergraduate courses will start from August 1.

The CBSE on Friday also declared the Class 10 exam results. Of the total students who appeared for CBSE Class 10 board exam this year, 93.12 per cent have qualified. The overall pass percentage in Class 10 results this year is 93.12 per cent, which is 1.28 percentage points less than last year’s 94.40 per cent.

In the Trivandrum region, 99.91 per cent of students have passed the CBSE Class 10 board exam while in Guwahati, 76.90 per cent have qualified.

According to the CBSE official statement, a total of 28471 schools participated in the CBSE Board exams in India and in 26 countries while the total number of students registered for CBSE 10th exams 2023 was 21,86,485.

The pass percentage of girl students in CBSE is 94.25 per cent while 92.27 per cent boys have passed.